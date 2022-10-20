Mendis fires Sri Lanka past Netherlands into Super 12

Opener Kusal Mendis slammed a 44-ball 79 as Asian champions Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 16 runs to sweep into the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

The world's eighth-ranked team plundered 162-6, blasting 102 of them off the final 10 overs, to set a big target which the Dutch were unable to reach, finishing on 146-9.

Which Super 12 group Sri Lanka play in will be determined after the later game in Geelong between Namibia and United Arab Emirates.

A win for the African side will knock out the Dutch and send them through because they already have a superior net run rate. If the UAE upset Namibia, the Dutch will progress.