Wisden criticses Indian political interference in world cricket

Wisden has criticised Indian political interference in global cricket administration, labelling the current situation "increasingly Orwellian".

The UK-based Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, which dates back to 1864, is an annual record of all major cricket worldwide and is regarded as the sport's "Bible".

In its 163rd annual edition, to be published Thursday, editor Lawrence Booth highlighted what he sees as an unhealthy and politicised Indian dominance of the global game.

The International Cricket Council has an Indian chief executive, Sanjog Gupta, and an Indian chairman, Jay Shah, who is the son of Amit Shah, India's minister of home affairs and a longstanding ally of the prime minister, Narendra Modi.