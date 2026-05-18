Mushfiqur Rahim moves past Mominul Haque, stands alone at the top

There were still around five minutes left before tea. Almost every cricketer from both sides remained seated inside their respective dressing rooms. But one man was already standing near the boundary rope, seemingly desperate to get back onto the field. His name was Mushfiqur Rahim, a batter for whom the urge to bat never quite fades.

How could it, when a man who has woven batting into the fabric of his life was unbeaten on 90 at the time? The 15-minute tea interval between the two sessions must therefore have felt painfully long to him. Once play resumed, he needed only 23 deliveries to collect the remaining 10 runs.