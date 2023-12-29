Bangladesh win toss, bowl T20 with New Zealand

Bangladesh won the toss and again put hosts New Zealand in to bat in the second game of their three-match Twenty20 international series on Friday in Mount Maunganui.

Bangladesh won the first T20 game in Napier two days ago when their bowlers ran riot on their way to a five-wicket victory having also put the Black Caps in to bat first.

Another victory for Bangladesh would give them a first series victory on New Zealand soil in any format.

The Black Caps won the home one-day international series 2-1 this month, but Bangladesh were victorious in both of their last two white ball games in New Zealand.