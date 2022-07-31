Raza fights back after Mosaddek fifer

Sikander Raza struck a fighting half-century after Mosaddek Hossain’s maiden five-wicket haul to take Zimbabwe to 135-8 in their 20 overs in the second Twenty20 International at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

All-rounder Mosaddek bamboozled the Zimbabwean top-order and finished with figures of 5-20 in his four overs after Bangladesh was asked to bowl first for the second straight occasion in the series.

Mosaddek struck in the very first ball of the innings, when Regis Chakabva edged a loose delivery from the off-spinner straight into the hands of wicketkeeper and skipper Nurul Hasan.