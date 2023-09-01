Canada set to field first transgender cricketer in T20 qualifier

The International Cricket Council's rules on transgender players, amended two years ago, remain looser than those adopted by a number of sports recently.

Transgender rights in sport have become a controversial issue as sports seek to balance inclusivity while ensuring there is no unfair advantage in women's sports.

Trans women wanting to play women's international cricket must show "the concentration of testosterone in her serum has been less than 5 nmol/L1 continuously for a period of at least 12 months, and that she is ready, willing and able to continue to keep it below that level for so long as she continues to compete".

The ICC also states a male-to-female trans player must "provide a written and signed declaration, in a form satisfactory to the designated medical officer, that her gender identity is female".