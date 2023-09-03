‘Warrior’ Jabeur into last 16 as brave Bouzkova falls short

Ons Jabeur kept her dream of a first Grand Slam alive at the US Open on Saturday, reaching the last 16 after finally overcoming injured opponent Marie Bouzkova in three sets.

Tunisian fifth seed Jabeur, whose own US Open campaign has been disrupted by a flu virus, completed a 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 victory to subdue Bouzkova in 2hr 56min.

A contest of high drama on the Arthur Ashe Stadium saw Bouzkova play virtually half of the match on one leg after suffering a thigh injury midway through the second set.