Discus throw champ Jamine is a girl with grit

Jasmine Khatun, a rural teen athlete who topped in discus throwing in the 50th National Winter Sports Competition, has set an example by her struggle to success.

Sometimes financial hardships put Jasmine’s studies at risk and then frequent marriage proposals also threatened her dreams. But she never gave up and continued her efforts.

All her hard work finally paid off. She shined on the field and clinched the championship in discus throwing in the 50th National Winter Sports Competition.