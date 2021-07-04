Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on 'Manic Monday'

"It feels amazing. I didn't play a grass tournament before Wimbledon, so I was a bit out of rhythm and without any matches on grass," said Garin who lost his only clash with Djokovic at the ATP Cup in 2002.

"My last match on this surface was here at Wimbledon in 2019."

Federer, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, is in the Wimbledon last 16 for the 18th time.

In all, it will be his 69th appearance in the fourth round of a Slam but he was quick to salute Djokovic's achievements.