Djokovic happy to put on Sunday best after Kyrgios fireworks

Novak Djokovic admits he is a convert to Wimbledon's new middle Sunday play rule as the three-time defending champion aims at reaching the quarter-finals for the 13th time.

Top seed Djokovic, seeking to move level with Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion at the All England Club, faces Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven, the world number 104.

His last-16 tie will be the highlight of a landmark day which sees play scheduled at the tournament for the first time on the middle Sunday.

It has traditionally been a rest day at Wimbledon with the exception of 1991, 1997, 2004 and 2016 when rain in the opening week forced a quick planning reset.