Djokovic racks up 80th win as Alcaraz fights back

Novak Djokovic became the first player to win 80 matches at all four Grand Slams as he made a successful start to his Wimbledon title defence on Monday while teenage star Carlos Alcaraz battled over five sets to make the second round.

Six-time champion and top seed Djokovic saw off South Korea's Kwon Soo-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

But 20-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic was made to work after falling a break down in the opening two sets against his 81st-ranked opponent.

"Now we have got to 80 wins, let's get to 100," said Djokovic.

Djokovic, 35, is attempting to win a fourth successive Wimbledon title and join a select group.