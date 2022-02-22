Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Earlier, former world No.1 Andy Murray battled for nearly three hours against Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell before advancing to the second round with a 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Murray is now just one win shy of his goal of reaching 700 career match-wins and could check that item off his bucket list if he comes out victorious in his next clash against either Italian No.4 seed Jannik Sinner or Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The three-time Grand Slam winner says he does not agree with Djokovic's stance against the vaccine but Murray believes the tour is better off when the world No.1 is able to compete.

"I think it would be a lot easier for him obviously if he was to get vaccinated," Murray said on Monday.

"But I also didn't like seeing him in the situation that he was in Australia as someone that I respect, have known since I was a child. There are consequences to the decisions he's made just now. He obviously has to accept that. But I don't think it's great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events."

Rafael Nadal, who in Djokovic's absence won the Australian Open for a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, offered long-distance support