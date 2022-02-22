Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Murray warns of 'consequences'
Earlier, former world No.1 Andy Murray battled for nearly three hours against Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell before advancing to the second round with a 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 7-5 victory.
Murray is now just one win shy of his goal of reaching 700 career match-wins and could check that item off his bucket list if he comes out victorious in his next clash against either Italian No.4 seed Jannik Sinner or Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
The three-time Grand Slam winner says he does not agree with Djokovic's stance against the vaccine but Murray believes the tour is better off when the world No.1 is able to compete.
"I think it would be a lot easier for him obviously if he was to get vaccinated," Murray said on Monday.
"But I also didn't like seeing him in the situation that he was in Australia as someone that I respect, have known since I was a child. There are consequences to the decisions he's made just now. He obviously has to accept that. But I don't think it's great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events."
Rafael Nadal, who in Djokovic's absence won the Australian Open for a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, offered long-distance support
'Let Novak play'
"Vaccinated or unvaccinated, let Novak play again," Nadal said at a press conference ahead of the Mexican Open, in Acapulco, where he and world number two Daniil Medvedev are playing.
Djokovic has his world number one ranking under threat this week.
Even if he wins in Dubai, Djokovic could lose the top spot, which he has held since February 2020, to Medvedev.
In total, he has held the top ranking for 361 weeks.
Djokovic's refusal to get vaccinated could also cause problems and cost him ranking points, particularly with two Masters tournaments coming up in the United States.
He is on the entry list at Indian Wells from 7 to 20 March, even though it is currently restricted to vaccinated players. That is followed by the Miami Open from 21 March to 3 April.
There are still three more Grand Slam tournaments to play this year -- the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.
Djokovic is the defending champion at Roland Garros and the All England Club.
"We all hope that the health crisis will evolve in a positive direction, but if that does not change, he will need a vaccination pass and therefore Novak Djokovic will not be with us (in Paris)," French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu told RTL radio on Sunday.