Djokovic would rather skip events than be forced into vaccine

Djokovic said he did not want to be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual's right to choose.
"I was never against vaccination," he said, adding he had received vaccines as a child. "But I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."
"The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," he said.
"I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."
Djokovic arrived in Melbourne in January for the first Grand Slam of the year claiming he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.
But Australian border officials said he did not meet requirements to be exempted from strict vaccination rules, his visa was cancelled and a protracted legal appeal failed.
In his first interview since leaving Melbourne, Djokovic said he hoped vaccination requirements would change and that he could "play for many more years".
Djokovic said he was keeping an open mind about being vaccinated in the future "because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid.
"I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus."