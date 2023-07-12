Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev to reach semi-finals

Favourite Novak Djokovic found himself behind for the first time at this year's Wimbledon but responded in brutal fashion to beat Andrey Rublev 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 and reach the semi-finals on Tuesday for the 12th time.

Inspired seventh seed Rublev snatched the opening set but it was akin to poking a sleeping grizzly bear as Djokovic exacted painful punishment to stay on track for a fifth straight title.

Rublev played brilliant tennis that would have accounted for pretty much any other player in the world.

But it was not enough to stop the 36-year-old Djokovic reaching his 46th Grand Slam semi-final, equalling the record of eight-time champion Roger Federer.