De Kock leads South Africa to 18-run win over USA

Quinton de Kock hit a blistering half-century as South Africa defeated a battling United States by 18 runs in their opening T20 World Cup second round clash on Wednesday.

The Proteas piled up 194-4 off their 20 overs after being put in to bat before restricting the USA to 176-6 as the Super Eights stage got underway at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

However, the USA, who stunned former champions Pakistan in the first round, were close to another upset when Andries Gous (80 not out) and Harmeet Singh (38) put on 91 for the sixth wicket.

Opening batsman De Kock, his country's leading run-maker in the format, reached his 15th T20 international fifty off 26 balls.

He was eventually dismissed for 74 with seven fours and five sixes in a 40-ball innings which was comfortably his best performance of the tournament.