BPL: Dhaka Capitals assistant coach dies after collapse before match
Dhaka Capitals’ assistant coach Mahbub Ali passed away after collapsing on the field just minutes before the start of their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against Rajshahi Warriors in Sylhet on Saturday.
He was taken to a hospital after the collapse where he died.
The incident occurred during the warm-up session at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, around 20 minutes before the scheduled start.
Players from both teams and coaching staff were present on the field when Mahbub Ali suddenly fell to the ground, prompting immediate concern and a brief commotion.
In a short statement, Dhaka Capitals said Mahbub Ali felt unwell during training and collapsed on the field.
He was given CPR at the venue before being taken to hospital.
Despite the incident, the match went ahead as scheduled.
Dhaka Capitals won the toss and chose to field against Rajshahi Warriors, with the team regaining focus shortly before play began.