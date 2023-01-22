When will Bangladesh get its next Grand Master in chess?

Bangladesh Chess Federation is hosting many domestic tournaments. Still, why aren’t new title holders emerging in chess?

The chess federation’s general secretary Syed Shahabuddin Shamim blamed a past committee of the federation for the current sorry state of the sport.

“In 2008, when Rajib (Enamul Hossain) became a Grand Master (GM), we had many FIDE masters like Khandaker Aminul, Sheikh Pallab, Shakil (Abu Sufian) in the pipeline, set to become International Masters (IM),” Shamim said.