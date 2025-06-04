Bangladesh earn facile victory over Bhutan
As expected Bangladesh earned a facile 2-0 win over Bhutan in the FIFA Int'l friendly match in front of a passionate home crowd at National Stadium in the capital on Wednesday.
Goals from super star Hamza Choudhury (6') and midfielder Sohel Rana (50') ensured Bangladesh commanding victory in the match which was held as part preparation for their Asian Cup qualifiers match against Singapore scheduled for on June 10 at the same venue.
From the outset, Bangladesh looked sharp, hungry and in complete possession. Dominating possession and dictating the tempo, they pegged Bhutan deep into their own half with series after series of attacks.
The early breakthrough came following a well-worked corner routine. Skipper Jamal Bhuyan floated a teasing delivery and Hamza who sent the ball home with a perfect towering header giving no chance to Bhutanese custodian Gyeltshen Zangpo standing under the bar.
Bangladesh star midfielder Hamza Choudhury marked his home debut with this goal.
Football returned to the National Stadium after a long 55 months. The gallery at the National Stadium was filled with the cheers and slogans of the fans. The first goal by Hamza Choudhury created waves of excitement all around.
After the first goal, Bangladesh had chance to increase the lead in the remaining time, but they could not capitalize opportunities. Captain Jamal Bhuyan also squandered two scoring chances in the first half.
Bhutan also got chance to stage a fight back in the match in the 21st minute. Bhutanese midfielder Wangchuk, after taking control of the ball, darting down the danger zone but he found it difficult to carve open the Bangladesh defence when defender Topu Barman nullified the potential threat.
Back with narrow 1-0 lead, Bangladesh came to the field with more organized way and got the reap five minutes after the breather.
Midfielder Sohel Rana, the architect of the second goal, crashed in to the back of the net with a powerful left footer long range shot.
Despite a few late attempts by the Bhutan to salvage pride, Bangladesh backline remained resolute, wrapping up the assured performance.
Bhutan had a chance to reduce the margin in the injury time but custodian Mitul Marma brilliantly foiled substitute Jigme Namgyal's close range attempt.
Earlier, Hamza Choudhury and new comer Fahamedul Islam have been included in the playing eleven against Bhutan.
English Premier League footballer Hamza, who earlier made his debut for Bangladesh against India on 25 March in Shillong, debut for along with Fahamedul in the home soil.
Captain Jamal Bhuyan, who did not play against India in Shillong, wore an armband in today's friendly match.