Bangladesh earn facile victory over Bhutan

As expected Bangladesh earned a facile 2-0 win over Bhutan in the FIFA Int'l friendly match in front of a passionate home crowd at National Stadium in the capital on Wednesday.

Goals from super star Hamza Choudhury (6') and midfielder Sohel Rana (50') ensured Bangladesh commanding victory in the match which was held as part preparation for their Asian Cup qualifiers match against Singapore scheduled for on June 10 at the same venue.

From the outset, Bangladesh looked sharp, hungry and in complete possession. Dominating possession and dictating the tempo, they pegged Bhutan deep into their own half with series after series of attacks.