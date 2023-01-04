Saudi Arabia or South Africa? Ronaldo stumbles over mega-move

Ronaldo, 37, who has played all his career in Europe, made the blunder when speaking of the offers that he said flooded in from around the globe after his departure from Manchester United.
“I had many offers in Europe, many in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal,” said the Portuguese forward, who arrived in the capital of oil-rich Saudi Arabia late on Monday.
Ronaldo received a thunderous reception at a packed, 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park, which erupted in cheers and pyrotechnics as he appeared in Al Nassr’s yellow and blue kit.