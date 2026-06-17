Messi gets first ever hattrick in World Cup, equalises Klose’s record

Legend Lionel Messi scored his first hattrick in the World Cup to equalise Germany's Miroslav Klose’s record of most goals in the history of the tournament.

The Argentine wizard scored his third goal on 76th minute to give the defending champions 3-o lead, before being subbed on 78th mintue.

Earlier, Messi struck in the 60th minute, finishing off another outstanding display after already dominating the first half. The goal saw him draw level with Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario on 15 World Cup goals.