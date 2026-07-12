6 World Cups, 10 different teammates: How Messi set the assist record
What is Lionel Messi’s primary job on the football pitch? Put simply, it is to score goals and create them. And if marks were awarded for those two attributes, Messi would deserve a perfect 10 out of 10.
That is because he now holds both of the World Cup’s major attacking records outright: the most goals and the most assists. With 21 goals, he sits atop the all-time World Cup scoring chart, while his 10 assists are the most by any player in the tournament’s history.
Yet there is another remarkable story behind those assists. Messi, who began his World Cup journey in 2006, has registered at least one assist in each of the six World Cups he has played. No other footballer in history has achieved such a feat. Even more impressively, his 10 assists have been provided to 10 different teammates.
Messi recorded his first World Cup assist in 2006, setting up Hernán Crespo against Serbia and Montenegro. The most recent names on the list include younger stars such as Julián Álvarez and Alexis Mac Allister.
In a sense, Messi’s magical passes have connected several generations of Argentine football. The statistics also highlight the exceptional on-field chemistry he has enjoyed with teammates across different eras.
Hernán Crespo (2006 FIFA World Cup, Germany)
Messi recorded his first World Cup assist in Argentina’s group-stage match against Serbia and Montenegro in 2006. He set up Crespo for Argentina’s fourth goal in a match they went on to win 6–0.
Carlos Tevez (2010 FIFA World Cup, South Africa)
In the Round of 16 against Mexico, Messi provided the assist for Tevez’s first goal. Argentina won the match 3–1.
Ángel Di María (2014 FIFA World Cup, Brazil)
In the knockout stage against Switzerland, Messi created the winning goal for Di María in extra time. The strike came in the 118th minute and secured a 1–0 victory, sending Argentina into the quarter-finals.
Gabriel Mercado (2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia)
Messi assisted Mercado’s goal in Argentina’s thrilling Round of 16 clash against France. The goal, scored in the 48th minute, was Argentina’s second of the match.
Sergio Agüero (2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia)
Later in the same match against France, Messi set up Agüero’s stoppage-time goal. Scored in the 93rd minute, it was Argentina’s third goal in a 4–3 defeat and merely reduced the deficit.
Enzo Fernández (2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar)
In a must-win group-stage match against Mexico, Messi created a superb goal for Fernández. The 87th-minute strike was Argentina’s second goal in a 2–0 victory.
In the quarter-final against the Netherlands, Messi delivered an extraordinary pass for Molina’s goal. The 35th-minute strike gave Argentina the lead. After the match ended 2–2, Argentina advanced to the semi-finals by winning the penalty shootout 6–5.
Julián Álvarez (2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar)
Messi’s assist came in the semi-final against Croatia. After beating defender Joško Gvardiol with a dazzling dribble, he set up Álvarez for Argentina’s third goal in the 69th minute. Argentina won 3–0 to reach the final.
Cristian Romero (2026 FIFA World Cup, North America)
Messi’s first assist of the ongoing World Cup came in a thrilling match against Egypt, where he provided the pass for defender Cristian Romero’s goal. The assist saw Messi surpass Diego Maradona and become the tournament’s all-time assist leader. Argentina won the match 3–2.
Alexis Mac Allister (2026 FIFA World Cup, North America)
Against Switzerland, Messi set up Mac Allister to record his 10th World Cup assist. The goal was Argentina’s first of the match and helped secure victory over Switzerland.