6 World Cups, 10 different teammates: How Messi set the assist record

What is Lionel Messi’s primary job on the football pitch? Put simply, it is to score goals and create them. And if marks were awarded for those two attributes, Messi would deserve a perfect 10 out of 10.

That is because he now holds both of the World Cup’s major attacking records outright: the most goals and the most assists. With 21 goals, he sits atop the all-time World Cup scoring chart, while his 10 assists are the most by any player in the tournament’s history.

Yet there is another remarkable story behind those assists. Messi, who began his World Cup journey in 2006, has registered at least one assist in each of the six World Cups he has played. No other footballer in history has achieved such a feat. Even more impressively, his 10 assists have been provided to 10 different teammates.