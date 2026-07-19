Road to the World Cup final: How Argentina and Spain reached the title decider

Argentina and Spain will meet in the FIFA World Cup final after both teams came through unbeaten campaigns to reach football's biggest match.

Argentina began their journey with a 3-0 victory over Algeria before defeating Austria 2-0 in their second Group Stage match. They completed a perfect group campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan.

The knockout rounds proved more demanding for Argentina. They needed extra time to overcome Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32 before edging Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16.

Another extra-time contest followed in the quarter-finals, where Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1, before sealing their place in the final with a 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals.