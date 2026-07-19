Road to the World Cup final: How Argentina and Spain reached the title decider
Argentina and Spain will meet in the FIFA World Cup final after both teams came through unbeaten campaigns to reach football's biggest match.
Argentina began their journey with a 3-0 victory over Algeria before defeating Austria 2-0 in their second Group Stage match. They completed a perfect group campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan.
The knockout rounds proved more demanding for Argentina. They needed extra time to overcome Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32 before edging Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16.
Another extra-time contest followed in the quarter-finals, where Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1, before sealing their place in the final with a 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals.
Spain opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde but quickly found their rhythm, thrashing Saudi Arabia 4-0 before securing a 1-0 win over Uruguay to advance from the Group Stage.
The European champions then enjoyed a flawless knockout run.
Spain beat Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32, edged Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, overcame Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals and defeated France 2-0 in the semi-finals to book their place in the final.
While Argentina have required extra time twice on their route to the title decider, Spain have won all four of their knockout matches within 90 minutes. Both teams now head into the World Cup final unbeaten, with the trophy at stake.