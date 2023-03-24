Bangladesh cross India hurdle

Bangladesh managed a hard-fought solitary goal victory over India in their third match of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship held today (Friday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur, reports BSS.

With the day's victory, Bangladesh stay on course of the championship with six points from three matches while India remained at their previous collection of three points, but played less than one match to Bangladesh.

Table topper Russia are in a comfortable position at the moment with six points from two outings.