Argentina v Netherlands Quarter-final Live Updates
Argentina lead 1-0 after 1st half
HT: Argentina 1 - Netherlands 0
In a first half which saw very few chances for both sides, it was a moment of brilliance from Messi and a calm and composed finish from Molina that gives Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands halfway into their quarter-final bout.
47'- YELLOW CARD
Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst was shown a yellow card. This is the fourth booking inside the first half of the match
45'- Five minutes added as stoppage time
45'- YELLOW CARD
Argentine defender Romero was shown a yellow card for a handball.
43'- YELLOW CARDS
Acuna saw a yellow card for his challenge on Timber. But Timber also suffered the same fate for shoving Acuna once after getting back on his feet
40'- Messi shoots, but straight to the Dutch keeper
35'- GOAL for Argentina
A scintillating pass from Lionel Messi set up Molina for his first international goal, which gave Argentina a 1-0 lead.
31'- YELLOW CARD
Argentina assistant coach Walter Samuel received a yellow card for some unruly behaviour that caught the attention of the referee.
24'- Bergwijn's shot goes wide
Netherlands had their first good chance of the match when Depay managed to get the ball through two Argentine defenders. But Bergwijn seemingly rushed his shot and missed his target by a lot.
22'- Messi shot goes over
Messi tried to make something happen out of nothing in an evenly matched contest so far. But his left-footed strike went way over the Dutch goal post
21'- CORNER
Netherlands get a corner after Otamendi cleared a promising chance for the Dutch. Argentine defence safely negotiate the corner kick
THROWBACK: A stunner from Dennis Bergkamp
10'- No real chances in the first 10 minutes. Argentina attempted some crosses, none of them threatened the Netherlands goal
1'- The match kicks off
Squads
Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (c), Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi (c), Julian Alvarez
Argentina-Netherlands fight for a place at top-4
Lionel Messi's conquest to win his maiden World Cup trophy is up against a Dutch challenge in the second quarter-final of the Qatar World Cup at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Saturday.
Argentina eased past Australia in the Round of 16 while the Netherlands knocked out the USA to reach the quarter-finals.