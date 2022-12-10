Live

Argentina v Netherlands Quarter-final Live Updates

Argentina lead 1-0 after 1st half

19: 56, Dec 09
19: 51, Dec 09

HT: Argentina 1 - Netherlands 0

In a first half which saw very few chances for both sides, it was a moment of brilliance from Messi and a calm and composed finish from Molina that gives Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands halfway into their quarter-final bout.

19: 48, Dec 09

47'- YELLOW CARD

Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst was shown a yellow card. This is the fourth booking inside the first half of the match

19: 47, Dec 09
19: 46, Dec 09

45'- Five minutes added as stoppage time

19: 46, Dec 09

45'- YELLOW CARD

Argentine defender Romero was shown a yellow card for a handball.

19: 44, Dec 09

43'- YELLOW CARDS

Acuna saw a yellow card for his challenge on Timber. But Timber also suffered the same fate for shoving Acuna once after getting back on his feet

19: 41, Dec 09
19: 40, Dec 09

40'- Messi shoots, but straight to the Dutch keeper

19: 39, Dec 09
19: 35, Dec 09

35'- GOAL for Argentina

A scintillating pass from Lionel Messi set up Molina for his first international goal, which gave Argentina a 1-0 lead.

19: 34, Dec 09
19: 34, Dec 09

31'- YELLOW CARD

Argentina assistant coach Walter Samuel received a yellow card for some unruly behaviour that caught the attention of the referee.

19: 27, Dec 09
19: 24, Dec 09

24'- Bergwijn's shot goes wide

Netherlands had their first good chance of the match when Depay managed to get the ball through two Argentine defenders. But Bergwijn seemingly rushed his shot and missed his target by a lot.

19: 23, Dec 09

22'- Messi shot goes over

Messi tried to make something happen out of nothing in an evenly matched contest so far. But his left-footed strike went way over the Dutch goal post

19: 22, Dec 09

21'- CORNER

Netherlands get a corner after Otamendi cleared a promising chance for the Dutch. Argentine defence safely negotiate the corner kick

19: 15, Dec 09

THROWBACK: A stunner from Dennis Bergkamp

19: 12, Dec 09
19: 10, Dec 09

10'- No real chances in the first 10 minutes. Argentina attempted some crosses, none of them threatened the Netherlands goal 

19: 05, Dec 09

1'- The match kicks off

18: 56, Dec 09

Squads

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (c), Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi (c), Julian Alvarez

18: 56, Dec 09

Argentina-Netherlands fight for a place at top-4

Lionel Messi's conquest to win his maiden World Cup trophy is up against a Dutch challenge in the second quarter-final of the Qatar World Cup at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

Argentina eased past Australia in the Round of 16 while the Netherlands knocked out the USA to reach the quarter-finals.

Read more from Football
Post Comment