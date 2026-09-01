Goodbye, Leo

One day, the lights on the pitch turn on, the stands fill up, and thousands of people roar; but he no longer steps onto the turf in that jersey. That is when one must realise the man is gone; but his story remains behind.

Lionel Messi’s story, too, feels much like this.

On Monday, he announced his retirement from the national team. Messi will no longer play for Argentina! It is a long-expected, inevitable moment—yet how astonishing it feels nonetheless!

Argentina’s jersey Number 10 was never just a jersey. For two decades, it was a second skin clinging to a man’s body. It was an entire nation’s dreams, rage, pride, love, and tears.

That has changed as of today. Messi wrote that this decision has pained his soul. He wrote that he has nothing more to give.

What an extraordinary sentence!

The boy who was once told that the Messi of his club and the Messi of his country were not the same—that very boy, after laying down everything for his homeland, now says: “I have nothing left to give.”

Perhaps there truly is nothing left. Because this story did not begin with attainment; it began with the anguish of unfulfillment.