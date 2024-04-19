Troubled Man Utd still world’s biggest club: Coventry boss Robins

United’s current manager Erik ten Hag is also battling to hold onto his job after a difficult second season for the Dutchman.

Ten Hag’s side are almost certain to miss out on a place in next season’s Champions League.

And United, who last won the Premier League in Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2013, are winless in four league games since reaching the semi-finals with a victory over Liverpool.

Losing to second tier Coventry would be a huge blow to Ten Hag’s hopes of persuading United’s new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to keep faith with him next season.