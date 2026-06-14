Ancelotti urges patience as Brazil make slow World Cup start

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said that "you don't win a World Cup based on your first match" after the five-time champions laboured to a 1-1 draw with Morocco on Saturday.

The Selecao were in danger of losing their opening game at a World Cup for the first time since 1934 after falling behind to Ismael Saibari's goal in New Jersey.

Vinicius Junior struck a superb equaliser to earn a point for Brazil, but Ancelotti admitted it was not the type of performance expected from his team.

"I think this was a tough match, especially in the beginning. I think the team was a bit anxious and nerves were all over the place," said Ancelotti.