Messi leads Golden Boot race after group stage

England captain Harry Kane, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Germany forward Deniz Undav remain within touching distance on three goals, but will likely need prolific knockout campaigns to overtake the Argentine.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the tournament''s top scorer. If players finish level on goals, FIFA uses assists as the first tiebreaker, followed by fewer minutes played.

While Messi has established an early advantage, history suggests the award is often decided deep into the knockout rounds, where one outstanding performance can dramatically alter the standings. With up to four matches remaining for the finalists, the race for the World Cup's most coveted scoring prize is still far from over.