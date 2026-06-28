Messi leads Golden Boot race after group stage
Lionel Messi has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot after a dazzling group-stage campaign, finishing the first round as the tournament's leading scorer with six goals.
The 39-year-old Argentina captain struck a hat-trick against Algeria, followed it with a brace against Austria and added another goal against Jordan as the defending champions won all three group matches to reach the Round of 32.
Messi enjoys a two-goal cushion over a chasing pack of four players—France duo Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, Brazil winger Vinicius Junior and Norway striker Erling Haaland—who have each scored four goals.
England captain Harry Kane, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Germany forward Deniz Undav remain within touching distance on three goals, but will likely need prolific knockout campaigns to overtake the Argentine.
The Golden Boot is awarded to the tournament''s top scorer. If players finish level on goals, FIFA uses assists as the first tiebreaker, followed by fewer minutes played.
While Messi has established an early advantage, history suggests the award is often decided deep into the knockout rounds, where one outstanding performance can dramatically alter the standings. With up to four matches remaining for the finalists, the race for the World Cup's most coveted scoring prize is still far from over.