The opener will reveal the real Argentina
As the current champions, stepping onto the pitch comes with a different kind of pressure, where expectations reach sky-high levels. Argentina are now entering this journey carrying that very challenge. Personally, I believe this team has the ability to defend the crown.
However, the fate of the entire tournament will largely depend on their start. The opening match against Algeria is undoubtedly a tough challenge. Only after this game can we truly judge how far the champions can go.
Hopefully, Argentina will begin with a win over Algeria. And if the start goes as planned, winning the World Cup for a second consecutive time is not impossible for Argentina.
Before Argentina, France would play their first match.
The French side is entering the global stage with a strong hunger to reclaim their lost crown, and their first opponent is Senegal. The African nation may try to stop them with their familiar physical style of football, but it should not be a major obstacle for a world-class team like France.
France are being seen as one of the biggest favourites in this World Cup. Their attacking line is sharper than most others. Kylian Mbappé could win both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball in this tournament.
Lionel Messi, too, remains the same. Due to age, it may be difficult for him to give his full energy in every match, but he is still among the best in the world. For four years now, he has been continuously proving himself and still delivers his best when the team needs him.
I am quite optimistic about Argentina’s midfield strength. Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister have arrived at the World Cup in excellent club form.
Meanwhile, the departure of a winning player like Ángel Di María has created a gap, but experienced players like Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez have the ability to fill that space.
A major role behind Argentina’s recent success is played by coach Lionel Scaloni. I would call him a “mastermind.” In the last World Cup, we saw how he succeeded by adjusting formations and players according to opponents.
In modern football, it is not enough just to score goals; you also have to prevent conceding them. The balance Scaloni has created between attack and defence is what is guiding Argentina toward success.
My journey of watching World Cup football began in 1994. I was born in 1986, so in my childhood I only used to hear the name of Diego Maradona.
In the 1994 World Cup, I was 8 years old. I still faintly remember those two matches Maradona played before his suspension. It was actually hearing his name that made me a fan of Argentina.
Unlike the old Argentina team that depended mainly on one player, the current Argentina side is quite different. Although Messi still has a huge influence, their real strength is team unity and collective play.
Mamunul Islam is former captain of Bangladesh's men national football team.