The opener will reveal the real Argentina

As the current champions, stepping onto the pitch comes with a different kind of pressure, where expectations reach sky-high levels. Argentina are now entering this journey carrying that very challenge. Personally, I believe this team has the ability to defend the crown.

However, the fate of the entire tournament will largely depend on their start. The opening match against Algeria is undoubtedly a tough challenge. Only after this game can we truly judge how far the champions can go.

Hopefully, Argentina will begin with a win over Algeria. And if the start goes as planned, winning the World Cup for a second consecutive time is not impossible for Argentina.