In pictures
Big screen craze: Argentina-England semi-final grips Chattogram
Argentina and England faced off in a high-stakes World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night (Bangladesh time). The match was screened on giant screens at Chattogram city’s Gate No. 2 and Kazir Dewri intersection. Thousands of football fans gathered at both venues to watch the match. Following a thrilling victory over England, Argentina secured their place in the World Cup final. Here is a look at the emotions that defined the night.
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