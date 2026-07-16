Football

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Big screen craze: Argentina-England semi-final grips Chattogram

Argentina and England faced off in a high-stakes World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night (Bangladesh time). The match was screened on giant screens at Chattogram city’s Gate No. 2 and Kazir Dewri intersection. Thousands of football fans gathered at both venues to watch the match. Following a thrilling victory over England, Argentina secured their place in the World Cup final. Here is a look at the emotions that defined the night.

Sowrav Das
Chattogram
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Fans gather in anticipation before the giant screen.
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A tiny supporter arrives in full team gear to watch the big match.
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Fans enjoy the game on the big screen.
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All eyes fixed on the giant screen.
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A child watches the match in his guardian's arms
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Pure devotion: A fan clutches a portrait of Lionel Messi to his chest while watching the game.
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Argentina fans react in disappointment after England score.
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Fans erupt in joy after Argentina’s opening goal.
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The ecstasy of an Argentine goal.
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The reaction of an Argentine supporter after England’s goal.
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Arms raised: A fan celebrates a goal.
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Passion unleashed: An Argentine fan strips off his jersey in celebration after the second goal.
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A young fan overwhelmed with joy after a goal for his favourite team.
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Jersey in the air: A supporter celebrates the looming victory.
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Argentine fans celebrate wildly after the winning goal.
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An overflowing crowd gathers in front of the big screen.
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Thousands of football lovers keep their eyes glued to the screen.
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