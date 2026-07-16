In pictures

Big screen craze: Argentina-England semi-final grips Chattogram

Argentina and England faced off in a high-stakes World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night (Bangladesh time). The match was screened on giant screens at Chattogram city’s Gate No. 2 and Kazir Dewri intersection. Thousands of football fans gathered at both venues to watch the match. Following a thrilling victory over England, Argentina secured their place in the World Cup final. Here is a look at the emotions that defined the night.