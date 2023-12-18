Battling Man Utd hold Liverpool as Arsenal top Premier League

Manchester United ended Liverpool's perfect record at Anfield on Sunday, holding the Premier League title chasers to a 0-0 draw after wins for Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's men came into the match widely expected to inflict yet more agony on their bitter rivals and boasting 11 wins from 11 games in all competitions at home this season.

Liverpool dominated, hogging nearly 70 per cent of possession and had 34 shots to United's six but they could not break down their stubborn opponents.

Klopp's men finish the day second in the table, a point behind Arsenal's tally of 39 after the Gunners earlier beat Brighton 2-0.

The result was a moral victory for beleaguered United manager Erik ten Hag, whose team last season suffered a 7-0 drubbing at Anfield and came into the match with 12 defeats in 24 games in the current campaign.

