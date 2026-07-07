Argentina's weaknesses Egypt will look to exploit
As a match wears on, the body begins to remind players of its limits. Muscles tighten, breathing grows heavier. Football, however, pays little attention to such realities. It demands relentless running, constant battles and commitment until the very last whistle. Against that backdrop, Argentina and Egypt will meet tomorrow in the World Cup round of 16.
Both teams have started the knockout stage with tough battles. Neither could finish the job in 90 minutes. Argentina needed 120 minutes to prevail, while Egypt went even further, surviving the nerve-racking drama of a penalty shootout. Rest, therefore, has become a luxury.
Argentina edged Cape Verde 3-2 last Friday. The scoreline says victory, but the story was far from straightforward. Lionel Scaloni's side had to battle not only their opponents but also fatigue and their own limitations.
Egypt's journey was even more exhausting. After 120 grueling minutes against Australia, they eventually triumphed 4-2 in the shootout—a victory that felt like a sigh of relief after an ordeal. Now the two weary contenders will face each other tomorrow in Atlanta, with kick-off at 10:00 pm Bangladesh time.
On paper, Argentina remain the clear favourites. They are the defending world champions, boast greater experience and possess a squad full of star players. Yet the performance against Cape Verde has raised questions. A team that cruised through the group stage suddenly found itself confronting its own vulnerabilities. Under sustained pressure, Argentina's structure looked fragile at times.
The question now is whether that display was merely an off day—or evidence of deeper cracks.
Many players were suffering from cramps and now you play Egypt, who are also a very physically strong teamSergio Aguero
If those cracks are real, Egypt will be eager to exploit them.
Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero echoed that concern in an interview with ESPN.
“What worries me now is that there are only four days to rest, travel. Many players were suffering from cramps and now you play Egypt, who are also a very physically strong team. They have a little more quality at the front than Cape Verde.”
Lionel Messi also admitted the team was feeling the effects of fatigue after the Cape Verde match and expressed frustration over Argentina's inability to create sustained attacking pressure. That performance may now serve as a blueprint for Egypt on how to unsettle the defending champions.
Egypt showed similar qualities against Australia—remaining disciplined defensively before striking on the counterattack. With the pace of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, they repeatedly threatened on the break. Expect a similar approach against Argentina.
That makes the two star forwards the players to watch. On one side is Messi, who has already scored seven goals in the tournament. On the other is Salah, Egypt's talisman if fully fit. Although he completed all 120 minutes against Australia despite concerns over a hamstring problem, he was rarely seen sprinting at full speed. Still, the biggest players often find another level when the stakes are highest.
Argentina know that all too well and are approaching the contest with caution. Midfielder Leandro Paredes summed it up saying that it's going to be a very difficult match.
"We are aware that all the national teams are very competitive. Anyone can beat anyone," Paredes told reporters on Monday in Atlanta.
His words may sound simple, but they capture the essence of the contest.
This is not merely a battle for a place in the quarter-finals. It is a test of endurance, resilience and mentality.
And perhaps, above all, a test of which team has the stronger heart.