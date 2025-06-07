Hamza celebrates Eid with teammates

Bangladesh face Singapore in the Asian Cup qualifier at home on 10 June. Ahead of the match, the national team camp is being held at Hotel Intercontinental in Shahbagh, the capital. The footballers are celebrating Eid together at the team hotel.

The players joined the Eid congregation at Chand Masjid, near the team hotel, at 7:00 am this morning. They were dressed in white panjabis, given to them as gifts by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

BFF executive members Imtiaz Hamid Sobuj, Shakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan and Iqbal Hossain joined the players at the congregation to offer Eid prayers. Following the jamaat, the national footballers embraced with the locals. They then returned to the hotel and exchanged Eid greetings with each other.