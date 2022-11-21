Will Neymar lift the World Cup?

Brazil’s remarkable consistency right before the 24-year-long drought was also a big reason why this failure was so surprising. Brazil had won three out of the four World Cups held between 1958 and 1970. After the 24-year-long drought ended, another golden spell began. Brazil played in the finals of the next two World Cups and added one star to their jersey. But the team that played the final in three consecutive editions from 1994 to 2002, have failed to even once make it to the final of the following four World Cups. The failure to qualify to the final also followed a pattern. Each time, Brazil got knocked out by a European team.

European teams have also repeatedly shattered Argentina’s dreams. However, rather than talking about an entire continent, specifically only one team needs to be talked about in this regard.

The team that made Diego Maradona cry on the field after losing the 1990 World Cup final has turned making Argentina cry in World Cups almost into a habit. I assume you already know the name of that country or team.