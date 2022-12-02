Over the line? Japan goal adds fuel to VAR debate

England's fiercely disputed third goal in the 1966 World Cup final was often cited as the kind of incident VAR would erase from the game forever but Japan's victory over Spain on Thursday triggered a new "was it over the line?" debate.

Kaoru Mitoma's cutback for Ao Tanaka to give Japan a 2-1 lead was initially adjudged by South African referee Victor Gomes to have been from outside the field of play but the official reversed his decision after a lengthy VAR consultation.

TV and still pictures immediately swamped the internet apparently showing clear green grass between the ball and the line before winger Mitoma was able to play it back to his team mate.

FIFA issued a statement on Twitter late on Friday accompanied by several videos and graphics that said the officials had used the goal-line camera images to make the call.

"Other cameras may offer misleading images but on the evidence available, the whole of the ball was not out of play," it added.