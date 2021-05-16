10-man Juve win Inter thriller, keep Champions League hopes alive

Juan Cuadrado scored twice, including a late penalty, as Juventus beat Inter Milan 3-2 to keep their Champions League hopes alive on Saturday in a game where three spot kicks were awarded and both teams finished a man down.

Juve moved up to fourth equal on points with third-placed AC Milan and two points ahead of Napoli who both play on Sunday.

The win ended the 20-match unbeaten run for Antonio Conte’s Inter who had denied Juventus a 10th consecutive league title this season.

“It was important for us to win so we can keep hoping,” said coach Andrea Pirlo.