10-men Bangladesh earns hard-fought draw with India

<p>Bangladesh played out to a 1-1 goal draw with favorite India in their second match of SAFF Championship held Monday at National Football Stadium in the Maldives, reports BSS. </p><p>In the proceeding, India skipper Sunil Chhetri scored for India in the 26th minute while Yeasin Arafat netted for Bangladesh in the 74th minute of the match.</p>.<p>Squads: Bangladesh - Yeasin, Topu, Jamal, Biplo, Matin, Biswanath, Anisur, Tariq, Ibrahim, Rakib and Saad.</p><p>India - Gurpreet, Rahul, Subashish, Konsham, Anirudh, Martins, Manvir, Chhetri, Udanta, Liston and Pritam. </p>