Football

SAFF Championship

10-men Bangladesh earns hard-fought draw with India

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh played out to a 1-1 goal draw with favorite India in their second match of SAFF Championship held Monday at National Football Stadium in the Maldives, reports BSS.

In the proceeding, India skipper Sunil Chhetri scored for India in the 26th minute while Yeasin Arafat netted for Bangladesh in the 74th minute of the match.

Squads: Bangladesh - Yeasin, Topu, Jamal, Biplo, Matin, Biswanath, Anisur, Tariq, Ibrahim, Rakib and Saad.

India - Gurpreet, Rahul, Subashish, Konsham, Anirudh, Martins, Manvir, Chhetri, Udanta, Liston and Pritam.

