10-men Dhaka Abahani beat Mohammedan in six-goal thriller

Mohammedan's Malian forward Souleymane Diabate pulled one back scoring the first goal in the 18th minute, but Emon Mahmud again widened the Abahani's margin scoring the third goal in the 43rd minute of the match.
Shahriar Emon reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Mohammedan in the 45+2nd minute while Dorielton scored his second and fourth goal for Abahani Limited in the 45+4th minute of the match.
After resumption, Mohammedan were desperate to stage a fight back in the match by creating some scoring opportunities, but could not convert any due to lack of proper finishing in the remaining proceeding.
Abahani Limited dominated the proceeding, especially in the first half and notched their deserving victory on the day while Mohammedan offered some resistance in the second half but they eventually failed to change the fate of the match.
Rezaul Karim of Dhaka Abahani was shown red card by the referee for his double yellow cards.
The day's win saw, the traditional sky blue Dhanmondi outfit improve their tally with 35 points from 16 matches, six points behind of league leaders Bashundhara Kings, while black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club remained at their previous credit of 22 points playing the same number of matches.
Earlier, in the first phase, Abahani Limited edged past Mohammedan SC by a lone goal held at Sylhet district stadium.
Thursday's matches
Chittagong Abahani Limited will play Saif Sporting Club at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla and Swadhinata Krira Sangha will take on Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi. Both the matches will kick off at 4.00pm.