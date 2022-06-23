10-men Dhaka Abahani beat Mohammedan in six-goal thriller

Brazilian forward Dorielton continued his prolific form scoring a brace as a 10-men Dhaka Abahani Limited beat their arch-rival Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 4-2 goals in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football match held on Wednesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla, BSS reports.

Apart from Dorielton's two goals, Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres and midfielder Emon Mahmud supported the team with a lone goal each for Abahani Limited while Malian forward Souleymane Diabate and midfielder Shahriar Emon scored one goal apiece for Mohammedan.

Abahani began to dominate the play and got reap early when Daniel scored the first goal in the 8th minute while Dorielton doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Abahani two minutes later.