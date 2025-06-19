Real Madrid held as Man City, Juve triumph in openers

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal at the Club World Cup in new coach Xabi Alonso’s first game in charge on Wednesday, after Manchester City got off to a winning start.

In the late game Juventus thrashed Al Ain 5-0 in Washington after visiting US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Federico Valverde had a stoppage-time penalty saved as Real were forced to settle for a point in the Group H match in Miami having taken the lead.

It was a disappointing outcome for the large contingent of fans of the Spanish side in the crowd of 62,415 at Hard Rock Stadium.