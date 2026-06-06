India regain lead after Bangladesh's first-half fightback

Bangladesh's spirited comeback before the break was undone less than a minute into the second half as India regained the lead in the final.

After a largely cagey opening period, India broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute through Pyari Xaxa. The forward's effort took a deflection off Bangladesh defender Suravi, wrong-footing goalkeeper Mili and looping into the net.

Bangladesh responded impressively in first-half stoppage time. Anika initiated the move before Tahura threaded a pass into the path of Ritu Porna. Cutting in from the left, Ritu Porna entered the box and calmly slotted a diagonal shot beyond the Indian goalkeeper to make it 1-1.