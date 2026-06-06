SAFF final
India regain lead after Bangladesh's first-half fightback
Bangladesh's spirited comeback before the break was undone less than a minute into the second half as India regained the lead in the final.
After a largely cagey opening period, India broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute through Pyari Xaxa. The forward's effort took a deflection off Bangladesh defender Suravi, wrong-footing goalkeeper Mili and looping into the net.
Bangladesh responded impressively in first-half stoppage time. Anika initiated the move before Tahura threaded a pass into the path of Ritu Porna. Cutting in from the left, Ritu Porna entered the box and calmly slotted a diagonal shot beyond the Indian goalkeeper to make it 1-1.
The goal, coming just moments before the half-time whistle, ensured the teams went into the break level. It was also Ritu Porna's second goal in consecutive matches after scoring against Nepal in the semifinal.
However, India's response after the restart was immediate. Just 48 seconds into the second half, the visitors restored their advantage. Pyari Xaxa, already influential in India's opening goal, delivered a cross into the penalty area, where Sanfida rose to meet it with a header that found the back of the net.
The early second-half strike put India back in front at 2-1, leaving Bangladesh once again chasing the game.
The final marks the first time since 2016 that Bangladesh and India contest the SAFF Women's Championship title in a championship match.