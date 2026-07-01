Fans warned of severe heat in Toronto for Portugal-Croatia game

From flooding to extreme heat, Canadians from the west to east of the country have been grappling with wild weather ahead of Wednesday's Canada Day holiday.

On Tuesday, fans around Toronto's landmark Nathan Phillips Square cooled themselves under misting stations installed by the city.

"I'm here to watch the game. It's so hot outside and I can't even imagine how the players are feeling right now. But I think I'm going to have to leave early because it's a little too hot out here," said Megan Rennie from Toronto.

Laura Albarez, visiting from Colombia, said she just wanted to go to her hotel and relax. "Thank God there's like drinking water... maybe I will come outside later because it's so warm," she said.