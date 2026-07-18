Existence of this photo is insane: Messi on iconic picture with Lamine Yamal

The iconic picture of a young Lionel Messi with baby Lamine Yamal has caught even the Argentinan superstar by surprise. Lionel Messi reflected on the widely shared photograph calling its existence "insane" as the two prepare to face each other in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Speaking in a video shared by DSports and quoted by Planeta do Futebol on X, Messi said it was remarkable to see how a photograph taken when Yamal was just a baby has gained new significance ahead of football's biggest match.

"The truth is that the existence of this photo is insane, because we took it when he was just a baby, and now we're both competing in a World Cup final. All of this is insane!" Messi said.

For those unversed, almost 18 years back, Messi shared a memorable moment with Spain star Yamal, nearly before the pair emerged as potential rivals on the biggest stage of international football.