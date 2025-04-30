Dembele sinks Arsenal as PSG seize edge in semi-final

“We showed the kind of team we are. We tried to play our way and scored the goal early playing that way,” PSG boss Luis Enrique said.

“We suffered sometimes but could have scored the second goal. The second match is going to be very tough.

“The result means a little advantage for us. We can go to the final but there is still one match.”

Arsenal’s first defeat in 18 home European matches was a painful blow to their own bid to win a first Champions League crown.

Mikel Arteta had labelled Arsenal’s run to the semi-finals a “beautiful story”.

The last chapter might make for frustrating reading, but Arteta insisted they aren’t dead and buried just yet.

“We put so much into the game. It’s half-time and we have a big chance to be in the final,” the Gunners boss said.

“We struggled in the first 15 minutes to get momentum and dominance, but in the end I was disappointed not to get a draw at least. That’s the margins, that’s the level.”

The Gunners had beaten holders Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate to reach their first Champions League semi-final since losing to Manchester United in 2009.

They could not replicate the swaggering display that blew Madrid away 3-0 in the first leg, despite a frenzied atmosphere as kick-off approached.

When Arsenal’s players gathered for a pre-match huddle in the tunnel, Declan Rice implored his team-mates to give everything as he roared: “If we don’t have the ball we die.”