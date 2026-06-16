When will Neymar return to the field?
Today is a very joyous day for Neymar.
The family is growing. The Brazilian star is set to become a father for the fifth time. His partner shared the news through a video on Instagram, confirming they are expecting again. On a day like this, what could possibly go wrong?
Yet, for Neymar, today is a very disappointing day as well.
He was scheduled to return to the team training on Tuesday (16 June) after recovering from injury, but he couldn't make it. While his teammates were out on the pitch, Neymar was heading for a medical checkup.
He is currently in the United States for the World Cup, but he remains uncertain about when he can actually play. He isn't even fit enough to train. On a day like this, how could things be any better?
This is what life looks like for Neymar right now. A constant mix of the good and the bad. But what about his fans? For those waiting to see him back on the field, the mood is far from celebratory. The uncertainty surrounding his injury is only growing, and the wait for his return is becoming increasingly agonizing.
Neymar sustained his injury on 17 May. At the time, his club stated that he was merely suffering from minor muscle swelling. Despite the setback, he was still included in Brazil’s World Cup squad. A week later, when Neymar joined the national camp, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) revealed that the injury was actually a Grade 2 muscle tear, with an estimated recovery time of three weeks.
That recovery timeline expires on 17 June, and he had been expected to return to training before then. So why has he not returned?
According to ESPN, Neymar will miss Brazil's next two group-stage matches, against Haiti on 20 June and Scotland on 25 June. Brazilian outlet Globo confirmed that while he is officially out of the Haiti clash, his return date to training remains a mystery.
Clarity will only come once the Brazilian team issues an official statement, which they have yet to do. However, reports suggest that Brazil is unwilling to take any risks with their star player. The current plan appears to be saving Neymar exclusively for the knockout stages.
Even after failing to win their opener against Morocco, the team has reportedly stuck to this cautious approach. Globo reported that Brazil’s medical staff are primarily concerned with ensuring that Neymar does not suffer a recurrence of the injury.
But given Neymar's history, how feasible is that goal? Injuries have become a recurring problem for the 34-year-old forward, who has not played for Brazil since October 2023.