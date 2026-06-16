When will Neymar return to the field?

Today is a very joyous day for Neymar.

The family is growing. The Brazilian star is set to become a father for the fifth time. His partner shared the news through a video on Instagram, confirming they are expecting again. On a day like this, what could possibly go wrong?

Yet, for Neymar, today is a very disappointing day as well.

He was scheduled to return to the team training on Tuesday (16 June) after recovering from injury, but he couldn't make it. While his teammates were out on the pitch, Neymar was heading for a medical checkup.