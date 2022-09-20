Salahuddin won’t receive the SAFF champions at the airport

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin told the reporters on Tuesday that he won’t go to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday to receive the women’s team as he doesn’t want to steal the spotlight from the SAFF champions.

“If I go to the airport, the focus could get diverted from the girls. I want the girls to get all the attention. The girls are returning with the cup. If I go there, you (journalists) will ask me questions. I don’t want to share their limelight. I want them to enjoy the limelight,” the BFF president told the reporters during a press conference at the BFF headquarters on Tuesday.