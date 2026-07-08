Argentina survive another scare, finding strength in adversity

The dramatic 3-2 win over Egypt in Atlanta on Tuesday may be remembered as a defining moment if Argentina complete their title defence, with Lionel Messi inspiring a remarkable comeback as they recovered from 2-0 down with 11 minutes remaining.

"It's very difficult to assess this team. The real assessment is the heart they showed, the determination not to give up," former striker Carlos Tevez said on ESPN Argentina after the match.

While the holders have looked less convincing in the knockout rounds than they did in the group stage, when they cruised past Algeria, Austria and Jordan, the struggles against Cape Verde and Egypt could yet prove beneficial.