Bangladesh vs Singapore: Who could be in the squad?

Spanish coach Javier Cabrera has been in charge of the Bangladesh national football team for three and a half years. His preferred formation is 4-3-1-2, known as solid defensive formation that features three midfielders and four defenders. Cabrera, however, has been seen experimenting beyond his usual preferences in the recent time, and it is also bringing successes.

Lastly, Cabrera deployed two midfielders alongside four defenders in the international friendly match at home against Bhutan. He placed three players up front, with one as the central striker. This formation has increased the attacking potential. The Bangladesh coach also applied this commonly used 4-2-3-1 lineup against India in the Asian Cup qualifiers, and he might use the same formation today, Tuesday.