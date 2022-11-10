England bowlers look to stifle India firepower in semi-final

England's bowlers have helped cover for their batting team mates' patchy Twenty20 World Cup and will now face their biggest test against the firepower of India in Thursday's semi-final.

The challenge may be even greater for Jos Buttler's team, with express paceman Mark Wood joining number three batsman Dawid Malan as an injury doubt for the clash at Adelaide Oval.

Barring a solid win over fellow semi-finalists New Zealand, England's trip to the last four has been a rocky one with a shock loss to Ireland, a washout against Australia and unimpressive wins over Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Only opener Alex Hales is ranked in the top 10 of the runs list among players who competed exclusively in the Super 12's.

However, the bowling of Sam Curran and Wood, with support from Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes, has carried England through.