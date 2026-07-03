Two Messi–Mbappe battles: who holds the edge?
19 July. MetLife Stadium, New York–New Jersey. On the podium sits the most coveted prize in football—the gleaming FIFA World Cup trophy. Since 11 June, all 48 teams in the expanded tournament have been chasing that single dream.
Half of them have already fallen by the wayside. Sixteen teams were eliminated after the group stage, and as of last night, another 12 had exited during the Round of 32.
Yet the race for the World Cup is only one of several compelling contests unfolding in the tournament. Many of the most fascinating battles are individual ones.
Foremost among them is the race for the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament's top scorer. In the biggest World Cup in history, that contest has become a thrilling duel between two superstars whose names both begin with "M"—Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. One day Messi pulls ahead; the next, Mbappe overtakes him.
Their scoring rivalry has also intensified another historic race: the battle to become the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history.
Messi currently holds that distinction after surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose. Six goals in the group stage allowed the Argentine captain to move beyond Klose's record of 16 and raise his World Cup tally to 19.
Even so, the World Cup-winning captain cannot feel entirely secure. His record is already under serious threat. It would not be surprising if, by the end of this tournament, Mbappe rather than Messi stands alone as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.
France's Round-of-32 victory over Sweden the other day almost suggested that the record might change hands immediately. Mbappe tore through Sweden's defence with remarkable ease. Although he scored twice, the word "only" almost feels appropriate. Had one effort not struck the post, he would have completed a hat-trick. Those two goals lifted him to 18 World Cup goals—just one behind Messi and ahead of Klose—all achieved in only his third World Cup.
For now, however, Mbappe does lead Messi in another race: the Golden Boot.
Both players have scored six goals at this tournament, but Mbappe currently has the advantage thanks to two assists. Messi, despite matching him in goals, has yet to set up a teammate.
Should Messi ultimately win the Golden Boot, he would erase what is arguably the final missing piece from his glittering career. The two-time Golden Ball winner has every major World Cup honour except the Golden Boot.
If Mbappe finishes as the tournament's top scorer again, he will make history himself. No player other than Messi has won the Golden Ball twice, and Mbappe would become the first footballer ever to claim the Golden Boot at two different World Cups.
The French captain, however, insists he is more interested in lifting the World Cup trophy for a second time than winning another Golden Boot.
After France's victory over Sweden, Mbappe even described Messi as the favourite in the scoring race.
Despite the extraordinary achievement of scoring 18 goals in just 18 World Cup appearances, Mbappe claims he is not thinking about individual records.
"I think the goal, as I said, is to go as far as possible - o make it to (the final on) 19 July and come back here (MetLife Stadium)," Mbappe told reporters.
"We’re trying to win; we’re taking it one step at a time. Of course, the more goals you score, the higher you climb in the rankings - I’m not telling anyone anything new there. But I’m also convinced that Leo is going to score more goals, so I don’t focus too much on that. I’m more focused on the opponents we might face and how close we’re getting to our goal: the final."
Mbappe may not be dwelling on it, but the football world certainly is.
How could it not?
Never before in World Cup history have fans witnessed two players simultaneously engaged in such extraordinary battles—one for the Golden Boot, and another for the title of the greatest goalscorer the tournament has ever known.