Two Messi–Mbappe battles: who holds the edge?

19 July. MetLife Stadium, New York–New Jersey. On the podium sits the most coveted prize in football—the gleaming FIFA World Cup trophy. Since 11 June, all 48 teams in the expanded tournament have been chasing that single dream.

Half of them have already fallen by the wayside. Sixteen teams were eliminated after the group stage, and as of last night, another 12 had exited during the Round of 32.

Yet the race for the World Cup is only one of several compelling contests unfolding in the tournament. Many of the most fascinating battles are individual ones.

Foremost among them is the race for the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament's top scorer. In the biggest World Cup in history, that contest has become a thrilling duel between two superstars whose names both begin with "M"—Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. One day Messi pulls ahead; the next, Mbappe overtakes him.

Their scoring rivalry has also intensified another historic race: the battle to become the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history.

Messi currently holds that distinction after surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose. Six goals in the group stage allowed the Argentine captain to move beyond Klose's record of 16 and raise his World Cup tally to 19.

Even so, the World Cup-winning captain cannot feel entirely secure. His record is already under serious threat. It would not be surprising if, by the end of this tournament, Mbappe rather than Messi stands alone as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.