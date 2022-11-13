'Perfect' PSG beat Auxerre 5-0 in last match before World Cup

Leaders Paris St Germain crushed Auxerre 5-0 with four second-half goals in Ligue 1 on Sunday to go into the mid-season World Cup break with a five-point lead over second-placed Lens.

PSG are still unbeaten in the league and lead the standings on 41 points from 15 games ahead of Lens on 36, with Stade Rennais a further five points adrift.

Although PSG scored only once before the break, they were in complete control from start to finish without having to exert too much energy, with players set to join their national teams for the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.

"The afternoon was perfect. I can't even say 'almost perfect', it was perfect," PSG boss Christophe Galtier told Prime Video.